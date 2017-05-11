‘The Moving Wall’ Caretaker Calls Dexter ‘Home’ This Weekend

A traveling tribute to Vietnam War Veterans is back in Maine.

Volunteers set up The Moving Wall in Dexter Thursday.

TV5 reporter Brenna Kelly met the man in charge of putting it up, tearing it down, and driving it all over the country.

“It’s a labor of love,” says Paul Chen, who calls himself the caretaker of the wall.

“Best job I ever had. Best ever. And I’ve had a lot of jobs,” he said.

He drives all over the U.S. to set up, tear down, and meet people.

“The stories they tell, the emotion that my wife and I see is priceless. Couldn’t put a price tag on it.”

“It was one of these things that…it was a dream that he wanted to do. And he’s like, ‘How do you feel about it?’ and I was like, ‘Ahh, okay!” said Paul’s wife, Kim Chen.

“I jumped the gun. I probably should’ve asked my wife first,” said Paul.

The Moving Wall bears too many names: 58,315 to be exact.

They’re names of men and women who lost their lives in the Vietnam War – a half-scale tribute to the memorial in Washington D.C.

“Humbling and so gratifying to be able to share the experience with other people that may not even have the opportunity to go to Washington,” said Kim.

Setting up, cleaning up, and now to admire. For Paul, the feeling doesn’t go away.

“Once it does get old and I start losing the emotion, goosebumps, and bringing it town to town – that’s when I stop driving the wall,” said Paul.

For now, he’ll continue to be a motivator – another title he’s claimed on year seven of his retirement.