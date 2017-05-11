SPECIAL REPORT: Bein’ A Mainah Part II

Maine has some of the best food around including their famous Lobstah, but I have a bit of a sweet tooth so I went in search of a Mainer’s favorite dessert.

Locals repeatedly pointed out whoopie pies and blueberry pie.

My first stop is Freeport’s Wicked Whoopies. Whoopie Pies are Maine’s state official treat.

Staff at Wicked Whoopies say, “This classic mini is just like what my mom always made me as a kid. My boss does a really nice job just like my mom.”

Don’t worry, I’m not stuffed yet. Next, off to have a slice of Maine’s most famous blueberry pie from Helen’s.

Melanie Omlor, Owner of Helen’s in Ellsworth says, “I think that’s people’s expectations of Maine is blueberry’s. They kind of know us for the blueberry state. Being grown locally and not something that we have to plant and they’re harvested in Downeast Maine. So, I think that’s really what makes them such a high commodity product when people come to Maine.”

I’m thinking it’s time for some real sustenance. How about I try a red snappah?

Sean Smith, Director of Sales at W.A. Bean says, “Basically it’s a frankfurter or a hot dog. But we call them red snappers. That’s one way to tell if someone is a true Mainer is if they’ve got a true love or infatuation with a red snapper.”

I’m starting to feel a little full. Let’s work it off hunting for my next piece of Maine cuisine.

Anyone up for a little fiddleheading?

Aaron Smart, a local fiddleheader says, “It is the ostrich fern and you eat them in their infancy, when they first come out of the soil. You try to get like an inch or two of stem and you’ll see that they’re curled on the end like an actual fiddle head is.”

I’ve picked them, not I got to cook them. They’re actually quite tasty.

Now I’m starting to feel like a real Mainer, but there’s one problem..

I asked a woman if she was from Maine. She told me she wasn’t but has lived here since she was in the 5th grade.

I asked her if she considered herself a Mainer and she responded, “You can’t no. According to the Maine book of rules if you’re not born here. You’re not a true Mainer.”

Well, even thought I can’t be a true Mainer, I sure enjoyed trying.

The winter’s here may be cold but the hearts of the people in Maine keep you nice and warm.