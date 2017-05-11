SPECIAL REPORT: Bein’ A Mainah Part I

Maine or Vacationland, the largest New England state full of rich history and culture.

During my time here I’ve noticed several unique things about Maine, so I thought it’s time I learn to be a Mainer.

First step. Clothes.

I asked a few Mainers on the street and the consensus was L.L. Bean Boots and flannel.

So, where else was there to go than their flagship store in Freeport?

Next, I’ve got to get rid of my drawl y’all.

Some Mainers say there is no accent, others say some people lose their H’s and their R’s.

So, I turned to local comedian Tim Sample to give me a lesson.

After a few tries, I decided I’d just have to work on it. Now, it’s time to get a little Moxie in me.

Moxie is Maine’s official soft drink, so what better place to take my first swig than in the Matthew’s Museum of Maine Heritage in Union, the birthplace of Moxie’s creator.

George Gross from the Matthew’s Museum says, “It is the longest produced soda, continually produced in America. Moxie according to some people is motor oil. To other people it’s the elixir of the gods.”

I liked the first sip, but I’m starting to think it’s an acquired taste.

Folks have told me you have to try Moxie at least 5 times before you begin to like it. I’ll just have to keep trying.