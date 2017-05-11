WATCH LIVE

Replica of Vietnam Moving Wall Coming to Dexter

May 11, 20179:38 AM EDT
Features

The Vietnam Veterans “Moving Wall” is a 1/2 scale replica of “The Wall” in Washington D.C.  It is 252 feet long, and as of Jan. 1 2017, has 58,315 names of those who made the Ultimate Sacrifice. This memorial has been traveling around the country with the same Vietnam Veterans who silk-screened the first name onto the first panel at the beginning of 1983.

The memorial will be on display at Bud Elms Field, on the Zions Hill road in Dexter. The opening ceremony will be held May 11th at 5pm. Closing Ceremony will be May 15th at 1pm.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We Want to Know:

ADVERTISEMENT
© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved. | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy | Advertise | Employment Information | FCC Public File | Closed Captioning | Contact Us