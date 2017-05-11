Replica of Vietnam Moving Wall Coming to Dexter

The Vietnam Veterans “Moving Wall” is a 1/2 scale replica of “The Wall” in Washington D.C. It is 252 feet long, and as of Jan. 1 2017, has 58,315 names of those who made the Ultimate Sacrifice. This memorial has been traveling around the country with the same Vietnam Veterans who silk-screened the first name onto the first panel at the beginning of 1983.

The memorial will be on display at Bud Elms Field, on the Zions Hill road in Dexter. The opening ceremony will be held May 11th at 5pm. Closing Ceremony will be May 15th at 1pm.