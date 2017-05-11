Public Advocate Nominee Was Charged With Drunken Driving

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Members of a key legislative committee in Maine were aware that the nominee for a state post was arrested last year on a drunken driving charge but declined to discuss it in public hearings before giving him unanimous support.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the status of the November charge against public advocate nominee Barry Hobbins is unclear. Hobbins, a former Democratic legislator, was nominated by Republican Gov. Paul LePage and is supported by the Energy and Utilities Committee.

A spokesman for the governor said he is not concerned about the arrest. The Democratic co-chairman of the energy committee also said it was irrelevant to the job.

Hobbins could not be reached for comment.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald,