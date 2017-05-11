Proposed Bill Pushes for Introduction to Career & Technical Programs to Middle Schoolers

A former career and technical education teacher, who’s now a State Senator, is pushing for earlier introduction of that type of education in schools.

Senator Brian Langley’s bill would amend the career and technical education laws to enable CTE programs to serve students in grades 6 to 8.

It would not let middle schoolers run heavy machinery or auto repair equipment, like high schoolers can.

Langley says it would give students the chance to discover skill sets and foster interests in future learning before high school.

“We’ve got students who really need this opportunity at a younger age to keep them engaged in school. There are just people who really like to work with their hands, and their heads, but like to do stuff,” said Langley, (R).

These programs would not be mandatory, and would only work in conjunction with the curriculum at middle schools where they’re wanted.

Lawmakers will continue to review the bill.