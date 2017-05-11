‘Pet Fooled’ Documentary Screening at Bangor Pet Shop

A new documentary is taking an inside look at the pet food industry.

Green Acres Kennel Shop in Bangor is holding a viewing party for ‘Pet Fooled.’

It sheds light on the ingredients used in some brand name pet foods and how they may be hurting your furry friends.

Green Acres owner Don Hanson says the documentary is a must watch for pet owners in the area.

“The documentary was triggered by the pet food recall back in 2007 and so they’ve been making it for basically 6 years. A lot of the regulatory issues or lack of regulation in pet food, a lot of the misleading advertising that’s out there. Really really important stuff that pet owners are really going to want to know if they’re concerned about what they’re feeding their pet.”

There will be four screenings of the documentary at Green Acres on Union Street followed by a question and answer period.

Seating is free but limited, so you’re asked to call ahead…9-4-5…6-8-4-1.