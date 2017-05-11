Perspective through Painting: Art Therapy at Phillips-Strickland House

Imperfection is beauty. That’s according to residents at the Phillips-Strickland House in Bangor.

They’ve been hard at work creating pieces of art, but the real story is behind the canvas.

“If you told me prior to Janice I was going to be doing this, I would’ve told you that you have rocks in your head.”

Elaine Murak is not your typical artist.

“I never could draw a straight line.”

Until she met Janice Hambelton.

“And I told them you know, it’s ok,” said Hambelton. “Some mistakes work out as being not mistakes whatsoever.”

Imperfection is accepted on every canvas at the Phillips-Strickland House.

The therapeutic art classes are meant for everyone, regardless of experience.

“From Janice I’ve learned, we’re all artists,” said Murak. “And it’s not about practice, it’s some sort of inner light I think.”

“It’s definitely beauty in imperfection,” said Hambelton. “And to tell you the truth, that’s in all artists.”

But the beauty is not in the vibrant flowers. It’s the story behind it.

“Of course we have to talk while we’re painting,” said Hambelton. “And some of the history and the stories that they tell me are fascinating.”

It’s all about perspective for Elaine.

In every painting she finds new meaning. And most of all, friendship.

When Elaine was hospitalized, Janice stepped in, providing her with a blank canvas. A way to continue with her new found passion.

“In her heart, she knew I was going to be back,” said Murak. “When you get to this stage in your life, that she saved it knowing I was coming back. that’s pretty neat.”