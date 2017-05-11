One More Cool and Unsettled Day Ahead

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The weather across Maine will remain cool and a bit unsettled today as the upper level storm that has been spinning over the Northeast ever so slowly drifts off to our east and weakens. Once again, the upper level storm and its associated cool air aloft will bring occasional showers too our area today but at other times in the day some partial sunshine will develop across the Pine Tree State. As the upper low continues to weaken and drift east the conditions will slowly improve Friday and Saturday as high pressure over Central Quebec drifts down into Northern New England and brings our region somewhat brighter skies and slightly milder temps. It now appears that Mother’s day will become wet, breezy and cool as a storm developing over the Southeastern States Saturday works its way up along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline Saturday night and then moves up into the Gulf of Maine later Sunday. The storm will likely continue to bring showers and blustery conditions to our region part of Monday before it finally lifts off to our north. There are signs that the overall weather pattern across the Northeast will improve later next week as high pressure both at the surface and aloft moves east from the Ohio River Valley and brings brighter skies and milder temps to New England.

Today: Variably cloudy with scattered showers and a northerly breeze between 8 and 16 mph, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Friday: Mixed sun and clouds, with high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s, coolest at the coast.

Sunday: Rain likely developing and becoming breezy, with high temps in the 50s.

Monday: Morning showers and breezy, with high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist