New Hampshire Senate Killed Bill To Change Time Zones

the New Hampshire senate today killed a bill that would move the state to the Atlantic time zone.

it puts a plan being considered by maine lawmakers in jeopardy.

the bill would have effectively made daylight saving time permanent in new hampshire and massachusetts.

maine’s house and senate have given initial approval to a move into the atlantic time zone but only if the other two states did so.

even if the law passed, it would have required federal approval.