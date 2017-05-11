Naples Woman Says Husband to be Deported Today.

A Naples woman says her husband will be deported to Guatemala today after being arrested a month ago by ICE agents.

Sandra Merlim says her husband’s arrest order stemmed from a felony – a “use of fraudulent documents” conviction back in 2013

Her husband is currently being held in Louisiana.

Merlim blames the government for tearing apart her family.

“We’re not talking about politics we’re talking about people and people who he deems to be violent criminals and bad hombres are not the kid of people that my husband is” Says Merlim.

She is looking for a lawyer but is worried about the cost.

She’s also planning a trip to Guatemala to see her husband.