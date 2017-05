Mount Desert Island Author to Debut New Book in Southwest Harbor

Mount Desert Island Author, Hope Rowan, is debuting her new book this Monday.

The book, entitled “Ten Days in Acadia: A Kids’ Hiking Guide to Mount Desert Island,” is designed for young families.

All are invited to join Rowan for her official launch Monday from 5:30 to 7:00 at Southwest Harbor Public Library.

Books will be available for sale and for signing.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information you can call the library at 244-7065.