Maine’s 2017 County Teachers of the Year Honored at State House



A teacher from each of Maine’s 16 counties was invited to the State House Thursday to be recognized and honored as 2017’s County Teachers of the Year.

Each educator was nominated by a community member for their outstanding work in the classroom and dedication to their students.

There were 370 nominations this year and the 16 winners will be in the running for Maine’s Teacher of the Year.

That educator will be selected in October and will go on to represent the state in the national competition.

The Maine Teacher of the Year program is put on by the Maine Department of Education and Educate Maine.

“It’s a fantastic program that allows teachers who are going above and beyond what many teachers do, which is daily fulfill the role of, other than family and guardians, the most important role in many students’ lives,” said Robert Hasson, Commissioner of Maine’s DOE.

“These folks are the front line of our economic development, our community development, our social development. They really hold the key to the essential builds blocks of our state which are people, and they start with the precious pieces- the kids,” said Ed Cervone, Executive Director of Educate Maine.

2017 County Teachers of the Year:

Androscoggin: Nesrene Griffin, Governor James Longley School

Aroostook: Leslie Marquis, Fort Kent Community School

Cumberland: Brooke Teller, Casco Bay High School

Franklin: Allison Warman, Rangeley Lakes School

Hancock: Marielle Edgecomb, The Peninsula School

Kennebec: Lisette Bordes, Messalonskee High School

Knox: Iris Eichenlaub, Camden Hills Regional High School

Lincoln: Christopher Coleman, Great Salt Bay Community School

Oxford: Janet Harriman, Sacopee Valley High School

Penobscot: Kasie Giallombardo, Nokomis High School

Piscataquis: Kaitlin Young, SeDoMoCha Elementary School

Sagadahoc: John Dever, Mt. Ararat High School

Somerset: Eric Brown, Lawrence High School

Waldo: Christi Goosman, Searsport District High School

Washington: Rhonda Stevens, Beatrice Rafferty School

York: Jen England, Noble High School