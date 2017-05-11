Law Firm Sues Gov. Paul LePage’s Office

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A law firm has sued Maine Gov. Paul LePage’s administration, accusing it of dragging its feet on a Freedom of Access request.

The Portland Press Herald ( ) reports Andrew Schmidt Law in Portland sued after the request was left unanswered.

The firm says they filed the request for information on the Republican governor’s decision to join two out-of-state lawsuits. One lawsuit is a challenge to same-sex marriage in Mississippi, and the other is over transgender rights in Texas.

According to the new lawsuit, LePage’s office has said it would provide the requested information by March 22.

A lawyer for the firm says the governor’s office hasn’t explained why the request is taking so long.

Government officials didn’t respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.