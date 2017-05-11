WATCH LIVE

Governor’s Pick For Public Advocate Through Key Committee

May 11, 20175:22 PM EDT
the governor’s pick for public advocate has sailed through a key committee vote without any discussion of his arrest for drunk driving.
the energy and utilities committee was aware of Barry Hobbins’ arrest but didn’t mention it before unanimously approving his nomination.

court officials in Newburyport, Massachusetts, say Hobbins was given probation following an OUI arrest in November.

a spokesman for the governor said he’s not concerned about that.

the democratic co-chairman of the energy committee also said it was irrelevant to the job.

