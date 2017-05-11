Friend Honored in Remembrance Paddle

The life of a man who loved the Maine outdoors was honored Thursday evening.

Last Sunday, Joe Giffune drown while kayaking near Baxter State Park.

He was an avid paddler, lover of the wilderness and was very involved in the community.

His friends held a remembrance paddle on Millinocket Stream Thursday.

They feltt it would have been exactly what he wanted.

“He got a job after he graduated and he was really unhappy at a desk job” said Doug Kranich, who lives on the stream. “He came up here and he got involved with guiding and rafting and so on. He loved it and he was passionate about it.”

“This is exactly what he wanted to see was us all together” said Organizer Chris Howe. “Floating down the river together, just taking advantage of life while we are here. Joe would’ve really enjoyed this and he would’ve loved to of been here with us and he’s here in spirit.”

33 people took part in total.

They said they thought the paddle captured the spirit of Maine and showed how strong the community is.