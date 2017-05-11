Fed Budget Includes $6M In Fishermen Safety Grants

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government’s 2017 budget bill includes $6 million in grant programs that support safety for fishermen.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, says the grants will improve access to safety training for fishermen in coastal states such as Maine.

The budget includes $3 million each for the Fishing Safety Training Grant Program and the Fishing Safety Research Grant Program. Collins says both programs provide safety and survival training.

Collins says the programs will also help fishing boat operators comply with new safety requirements.