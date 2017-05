Elton John to Perform Two Shows In Maine

Elton John will perform this fall in Maine as part of his latest tour.

The legendary singer and his band will be at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Friday Nov. 17.

Some of Elton John’s hits include “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Crocodile Rock,” and “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”

Tickets will go on sale May 19 at 10 a.m.

Elton John will also perform in Bangor on Saturday Nov. 1