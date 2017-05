Comm. College Player Commits to UMaine Men’s Basketball

The UMaine men’s basketball team continues to shake up the roster. A 4th player, just this week, appears to be coming to Orono.

Trae Bryant is a guard who is coming from a Community College in North Carolina. Three of the four players added to the team this week are players with two years of eligibility.

Three seniors graduated from last year’s team and four have transferred.

Coach Bob Walsh is filling the roster with guys he hopes can play immediately.