Bangor Natural Gas Warns of Scam Calls

Bangor Natural Gas is warning their customers of a scam.

Company officials say someone is calling customers and threatening disconnection if an immediate credit card payment is not made.

They say the caller ID reads 941-9595, the actual number for the company.

Bangor Natural Gas says it never calls a customer and ask for a payment over the phone with a credit card.

If you receive such a call, hang up and call the company directly.