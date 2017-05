Bangor Man Claims $1M Lottery Prize

A Bangor man has recently become very popular among those that know him, probably even those that don’t.

Keith Kendall is a millionaire.

Well after taxes probably around $600,000-aire, but none the less it’s a good week for Keith.

He matched 5 numbers in Saturday’s powerball drawing and has now claimed his prize.

He bought the winning ticket at Leadbetter’s on Stillwater Avenue in Bangor.

As a result the store receives a $10K bonus.