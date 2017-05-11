Augusta Man to Continue to Serve 50-Year Prison Sentence for Murder

The conviction stands for an Augusta man who is serving 50 years in prison for killing his girlfriend.

The Maine Supreme Court Thursday denied the appeal of 42-year-old Justin Pillsbury.

He was found guilty of stabbing and killing Jillian Jones in November of 2013.

In his appeal, Pillsbury’s lawyer said the prosecutor at his trial was wrong to use the phrase “green-eyed monster” to describe him.

He argued it could bring up certain racial biases among jurors.

The state’s highest court disagreed and said Pillsbury got a fair trial.