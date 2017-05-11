Augusta Man Appeals 60 Year Sentence for Sexually Assaulting Two Young Boys

An Augusta man sentenced to 60 years in prison gets his appeal before Maine’s Supreme Court.

Wade Hoover pleaded guilty in 2015 to raping two boys under 12 while they were unconscious and videotaping it.

His lawyer says Hoover received a disproportionately long sentence for the offenses when compared to murder cases or sexual assault crimes involving young children.

The Maine Constitution was amended in 2015 for cases such as this- there is now no limit to the sentence of gross sexual assault of a child under 12.

“Hoover was a decorated combat veteran with no criminal history. There were many factors which weighed in favor of rehabilitation yet he was sentenced to 60 years in prison. It was a de-facto life sentence and not once during the sentencing analysis did the court use the word ‘rehabilitation’ in imposing that sentence,” said Scott Hess, Hoover’s Defense Attorney.

“This prosecutor hopes you drop a footnote somewhere in the opinion that says that this could have gotten way more than 60. I mean this guy premeditatedly drugged and sexually assaulted and recorded two kids over 3 or 4 years period of time,” said Deputy District Attorney Paul Cavanaugh.

Hoover is also serving a 40 year federal sentence for child pornography.

There’s no time table for when Maine’s Supreme Court will make its decision.