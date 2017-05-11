A Mount Desert Structure is a “Total Loss” After Morning Fire

Only one wall is left standing after a fire in Mount Desert tore through a private art studio.

The call came in around 6:00 this morning after two nearby fishermen saw the fire on Sand Point Road.

Mutual Aid was called in from Bar Harbor, Southwest Harbor, and Tremont.

When crews arrived, the structure was fully involved.

Mount Desert Fire Chief Michael Bender says it was a large fire in a difficult spot.

He says, “The access was an issue. Obviously there are no water sources here close by, so we had to shuttle water in from a dry hydrant which was approximately, probably four or five miles away. That and having a narrow camp road coming in and out was a bit of a challenge.”

The Chief says the structure is a total loss.

The Fire Marshal’s office says the cause of the fire is “undetermined due to the extent of damage.”