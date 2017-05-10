Young Love Atop Thomas Hill Standpipe

In Bangor people got the chance to take in the sights from a bird’s-eye view Wednesday afternoon.

The Spring viewing at the Thomas Hill Standpipe began at 3.

Anyone willing to take the 100-plus stair trek to the top was treated to a clear look at Bangor and its neighbors.

We caught up with a couple youngsters from Brewer who were there for the first time.

“It’s really scary and it’s beautiful. First of all I love all the trees” said 12-year-old Austin.

“It’s really pretty, it’s my first time being up here” added 11-year-old Brianna.

“I like it a lot. It’s really high and you can see all the houses and trees” said 7-year-old Riley.

This was a special occasion for Austin and Brianna.

“I brought Brianna, who is my girlfriend and I brought her here for our two month anniversary” Austin said.

The Thomas Hill Standpipe will be open again this July, and again in October.