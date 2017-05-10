Women’s Day Rally in Augusta

Dozens of people rallied at the state capitol in support of Planned Parenthood.

The group waited outside the building to chant in front of members of President Trump’s team.

Organizers say they want lawmakers to make responsible decisions about women’s health care.

“I think what we’re trying to emphasize is that policy impacts women and impacts women’s families and we’re looking to our legislators to be leaders in advancing good policy,” said Nicole Cleeg of Planned Parenthood Maine Action Front.

The rally also included workshops and a tour of the State House.