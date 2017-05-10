Variably Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Cool Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

Not a lot of change in our forecast today as the upper level low that has been plaguing our weather the past few days remains in control today and tomorrow. The upper low will be slowly drifting to the south and east over the next couple of days though, allowing high pressure to build in from the north and bring us some drier and brighter weather for the end of the week.

The disturbance that brought us showers during the night last night and even some wet snow to northern locales is centered near eastern Nova Scotia this morning and is expected to fizzle out during the day today. With the disturbance still in the vicinity along with the upper low over the region, we’ll continue to see plenty of clouds today with some breaks of sunshine mixed in and the continued chance for some scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures will remain well below average today with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s from north to south across the state. Shower chances will continue into tonight, mainly early, otherwise look for variably cloudy skies and nighttime lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The upper low will continue to move to our south and east away from the region Thursday. We’ll still see plenty of clouds with some breaks of sunshine from time to time along with the chance for a few showers Thursday. At the same time, high pressure will begin to nose in from the north which should keep shower chances to a minimum on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s for highs Thursday afternoon. High pressure will build into the area later in the week and into the start of the weekend giving us some decent weather Friday and Saturday. It looks like we’ll still see a good deal of clouds Friday with some breaks of sunshine mixed in. Temperatures will be a bit milder with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Saturday looks brighter with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. More rain is forecast to move in on Sunday.

Today: Variably cloudy and cool with scattered showers possible. Highs between 45°-54°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible, mainly early. Lows between 37°-44°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Variably cloudy with a few scattered showers. Highs between 49°-56°. North/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Variably cloudy and a bit milder with highs in the mid-50s to around 60°.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Turning cloudy with rain possible. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW