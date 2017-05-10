U.S. Health Secretary Tom Price Visits Maine to Discuss Opioid Crisis

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price met with Governor LePage in Augusta Wednesday to hear concerns from those on the front lines of Maine’s opioid epidemic.

Health care professionals, law enforcement, and others took part in the discussion to tell the Trump administration what is and isn’t working in our state.

Since 2008, the LePage administration says Maine’s spending on substance abuse treatment for the uninsured and Medicaid members has increased from $57 million to $82 million.

“A new 200 bed in-treatment facility is being built in Windham. We teamed up with Acadia Hospital to create a suboxone daily dosing program. We’ve partnered with Sheriff Morton to create a vivitrol pilot program in the Penobscot County Jail. We just announced a new opiate health home project that will serve 400 Mainers,” said LePage.

The national opioid crisis is a top priority for the U.S. Health & Human Services Committee. Kellyanne Conway, President Trump’s Senior White House aide, says the president has made it a centerpiece of his administration.

“He has a commission, the commission is meant to be temporary. We’ll come back with a report in this calendar year. The work will continue though in states like this with leaders like Governor LePage and others across the spectrum,” said Conway.

According to the federal government, there were 52,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2015.

“33,000 of those to opioids. From a historical context, we lost about 58,000 individuals in the Vietnam war over a 12-15 year period. We are losing a Vietnam every single year in this nation due to drug overdose,” said Price.

Secretary Tom Price says while it’s imperative to make opioid reversal treatment, such as naloxone, available- each individual suffering from a drug addiction is different and each must be guided into the appropriate treatment.

“It’s not just the overdose reversing drugs that are necessary, it’s that what are the next steps?”

Liza Parker is thankful for the care she received at an Ellsworth recovery clinic after her battle with addiction following a felony charge for selling heroin.

“I became addicted to heroin and it ended up consuming my life. To this day I’m more than grateful that I was caught. It saved my life, the lives of my children, and it gave me a second chance,” said Parker.

Protesters outside the meeting shouted, ‘SHAME.’ They say the Trump administration’s health care bill jeopardizes health care coverage and addiction treatment.