U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary to Meet with Governor LePage

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price will meet with Governor LePage today, to discuss Maine’s efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.

The meeting at the state house will include relatives of those Struggling with addiction as well as representatives from the recovery community, drug treatment specialists, and law enforcement officials.

Price started his national tour on opioid addiction last month in Wilmington, Ohio.