Treasurer Caves To Governor To Keep Road Projects On Track

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine State Treasurer Terry Hayes says reached an agreement with Gov. Paul LePage to avoid delaying road construction projects this summer.

Hayes said Wednesday she’s giving in to LePage’s demand to reissue a request for proposal for a state bonding agent — but only after construction bonds are issued in June. She says she wanted to avoid a protracted fight that could imperil jobs.

The Republican governor said he thought the RFP was “underhanded” because the bonding agent wrote the proposal. Hayes, an independent, denied the accusation.

She said she wasn’t happy with starting over but will do it “because that what’s necessary to get the construction season back on track.”

LePage said he appreciated the treasurer’s cooperation. LePage called it a procedural disagreement, not a political one.