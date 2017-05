The Results Are In: Should Maine Create a Single-Payer Health Care System?

The results are in! We wanted to know yesterday:

Should Maine create a single-payer health care system?

RESULTS:

YES: 53% (310 VOTES)

NO: 47% (279 VOTES)

TOTAL VOTES: 589 votes

Stay tuned for our new ‘We want to Know’ Question of the Day!