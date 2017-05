The Courageous Steps Project Hosts its Annual Walk/Run

The Courageous Steps Project is proud to host it’s annual Walk/Run to support the Dylan McInnis Walk-Run of 2017. The walk/run will be held at Old Town High School’s Victory Field, right over on 203 Stillwater Avenue.

The event will start at 12pm and go on until 2pm, with registration beginning at 11 am, and pre-registration at 11:30am.

For more information, or to print out a registration form, you can visit The Courageous Steps Project Event Page, or visit their Facebook