Sunflower Salad with Herb Salmon

Serves: 3

Ingredients:

12 oz. salmon fillet (divided into 3 pieces)

McCormick® Ground Black Pepper, to taste

McCormick® Sea Salt from Grinder, to taste

3 Tbsp. Hellmann’s® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil

3 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. McCormick® Dried Parsley

1 Tbsp. McCormick® Dried Dill

1 Tbsp. McCormick® Dried Rosemary

1/2 tsp. McCormick® Garlic Powder

1 (10.6 oz.) bag Fresh Express® Sunflower Crisp Chopped Kit

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

2. In a bowl, whisk together mayonnaise and lemon juice. Set aside.

3. Place the salmon in a glass roasting dish and season with salt and pepper.

4. Spread the mayo/lemon mixture over the salmon.

5. In a small bowl, stir parsley, dill, rosemary and garlic powder together. When fully combined, sprinkle the

mixture over the salmon.

6. Roast the salmon for 10 to 12 minutes, until desired doneness. Once cooked, allow to rest while making the

salad.

7. Prepare the salad by tossing all ingredients together in a large bowl.

8. Divide salad between 3 plates or bowls and top with salmon.

Nutritional Information

Amount per serving: 359 Calories