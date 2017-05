“Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive This Weekend

This Saturday, postal workers will be picking up more than mail…they’ll also grab special deliveries that will help local food pantries…

it’s the 25th annual national association of letter carriers’ “stamp out hunger” food drive…

all you have to do is leave non-perishable food items in a bag in or near your mailbox…..

the food will be sorted at local post offices, then sent to food pantries.