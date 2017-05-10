St. Joseph Healthcare Holds Annual Teddy Bear Clinic

Saint Joseph Healthcare held a teddy bear clinic today.

Kids brought in their stuffed friends for some TLC aided by hospital nurses.

They used bandages along with x-rays to help fix up their furry patients.

Staff say it’s a chance for kids to get creative and learn about the hospital.

Kristina Wheaton, a teddy bear nurse says, “The kids bring in their teddy bears. We actually had a snake here so we have everything from a sheep to a snake to a teddy bear to a dog and one of the snakes ended up slithering through the pucker brush and hitting his head on a rock so we had to fix that today.”

Amy Kenney, Director of Marketing for St. Joseph says, “It’s a way for us to invite the children into the hospital. It also hopefully takes a little bit of fear out of them if and when they have to be in the hospital themselves.”

This event is held annually at Saint Joseph in observance of hospital week.