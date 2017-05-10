Public Hearing on Marsy’s Law for Maine

A group of lawmakers, and advocates came to a public hearing in Augusta to support “Marsy’s Law for Maine.”

It calls for crime victims to be notified of changes to the offender’s custodial status and the right to restitution.

It was named after a California murder victim whose family was confronted by the accused killer in a grocery store with no knowledge he had been released.

“According to the Maine constitution, we are all guaranteed unalienable rights. Natural rights,” said Arthur Jette of the Maine Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children. “And I would assume that that should extend to the civil rights and the legal rights for all people including victims of crime.”

California and Montana are among other states where the law is in effect.