Old Town Firefighters Put Out House Fire

A house fire broke out on Bradbury Street in Old Town today.

A nearby worker called in the fire at around 21:30.

No one was home.

No people were injured but the family’s dog and baby chicks did not make it out.

Fire Captain Mike Hildreth says the fire started in a downstairs room.

He says, “There was a lot of heat in the building when we arrived so very minimal smoke damage to the first floor. There was a lot of smoke damage to the third and fourth floor as well as the basement. It’s a lot of fire damage to the street side of the basement as well.”

Hildreth says they believe the heat lamp used to warm the baby chicks sparked the fire.