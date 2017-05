MMA Students Depart on Educational Cruise

The first of many trips for some of these students.

The State of Maine training ship departed on its yearly educational cruise.

Yet it’s less of a cruise and more of a learning experience for hundreds of Maine Maritime Academy students.

It’s a three-month excursion going to destinations both here in the U.S. and abroad like Spain and Ireland.

The younger generation was ready to depart today, while some parents were understandably a little nervous.

