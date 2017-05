MCI Reached New Record For Fundraising

Maine central institute in Pittsfield has reached a new record for fundraising…

as of this week, they say thanks to just shy of two hundred donors, they’ve been able to collect more than 5-point-2-million dollars…

the money raised will support academics, athletics, and the arts.

funding will also be used for upgrades to buildings and the creation of a center for visual and performing arts.