Maine Supreme Court Hears Appeal of Claudia Viles

The Maine Supreme Court heard the appeal of a former Anson tax collector accused of stealing a half-million dollars.

Last June, a jury found 66-year-old Claudia Viles guilty of theft.

She’s also guilty of failure to pay state income taxes, and tampering with public records.

The state claimed Viles stole about 100-thousand dollars from the town every year from 2009 to 2014.

Today, her attorney, Walt McKee, argued there was a lack of evidence.

“This argument is pretty short and sweet in terms of the evidence because there was a critical gap between what the state proved at trial and what the jury found. You know, they never found a single cent of this alleged money she stole and that’s proof positive right there that she didn’t steal it at all. Claudia has maintained her innocence from day one here and said that she never ever stole that money, that she dearly loved the town. This has been very difficult for Claudia and her family.”

If the court denies the appeal, Viles has a five year sentence to serve.