Lewiston Mayor Backtracking After Issuing City Immigrant Warning

Lewiston Mayor Robert Macdonald is backtracking after warning the city’s immigrant population about a postcard he received in the mail.

Macdonald Initially said he was concerned Lewiston’s immigrant community would be fearful if they, too received the postcard.

It contains language about the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents coming to Lewiston and deporting immigrants.

However, the postcard urges to protect the city’s immigrants and not allow ICE agents to deport them.

Lewiston has a large Somali and Immigrant population.

Macdonald admitted he read the postcard too quickly when he received it.