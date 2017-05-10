Lawyer: Police Interview in Augusta Man’s Child Sex Assault Case Was ‘Excessive Friendliness’

The lawyer for a man convicted of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy says he had known the detective who questioned him for decades and claims the interview was a case of “excessive friendliness.”

50-year-old Andrew Seamon of Augusta is appealing his conviction.

His lawyer says the court should have suppressed statements Seamon made to Augusta police detective Tori Tracy.

The Kennebec Journal reports that Seamon’s lawyer says Tracy was playing “good cop” when she talked to him in 2014 and was being “incredibly gentle.”

Prosecutors say there is no evidence of coercion and Seamon’s statements were voluntary.