Lawmakers Try to Fast Track Bill to Reinstate Tip Credit in Time for Tourist Season

Servers turned out in large numbers for one of the longest public hearings in State House history last month.

It was to ask lawmakers to reinstate their tip credit.

That bill cleared a key legislative committee Wednesday and now heads to the House and Senate.

It would alter Maine’s minimum wage law approved by voters last year.

It would let employers pay below-minimum wages to workers who make up the difference in tips.

A Glenburn legislator added an emergency preamble to the bill so, if approved, the tip credit could be back in time for the summer tourist season.

“So no one can have a doubt. They can fully tip their servers. They don’t have to be questioning, should I tip? How much should it tip? Our servers do an awesome job serving us in our restaurants, and across the state, and we want those tourist dollars flowing right into their pockets,” said Rep. Stacey Guerin, (R) Glenburn.

The Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development Committee voted 11-2 on the bipartisan supported measure. Democratic Rep. Ryan Fecteau, of Biddeford, amended the bill to prevent restaurants from removing credit card charges from workers’ tips.

The bill needs two-thirds support among lawmakers to become law.