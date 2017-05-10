Gov. LePage Announces He’s Not Running for U.S. Senate

Gov. Paul LePage says he’s not running for the U.S. Senate.

LePage’s senior political adviser released a statement Wednesday night announcing the term-limited Republican governor’s decision.

Brent Littlefield touted LePage’s accomplishments while in office but said, “there is more to do.” He says the governor “will remain focused on the job at hand.”

In April, LePage said he was strongly considering the possibility of challenging independent U.S. Sen. Angus King. But at the time, he also said he felt he “wouldn’t make a very good legislator.”

LePage will leave office next year after serving two terms.