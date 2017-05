Edinburg Man Allegedly Found To Have Meth Lab in Home

Drug agents say an Edinburg man had a meth lab in his house…they say it’s the second time in just nine months that he’s been caught for this same crime.

49 year old Eugene Pomeroy’s home on the Edinburg Road was searched this week as a condition of his probation.

Authorities say that’s when they found evidence that meth was being made.

Pomeroy was on probation after police found similar evidence at his home in August.