Dog Found In Trash

A chihuahua thrown out with the trash is recovering at the greater Androscoggin humane society…

the dog’s named motto.

the shelter says his mouth was one big ulcer and his teeth were rotting away.

a veterinarian that examined him says it’s the worst case of dental neglect he’s ever seen.

motto had his teeth removed and has been placed on a special diet.

once he recovers he will likely be put up for adoption.