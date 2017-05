Deputies Seeking Information About Vandalism to St. George Home

Deputies in Knox County are looking for information about the extensive vandalism of a St. George home.

Authorities say over $50,000 in damage was done to a Wallston Road home.

Windows were smashed out, furniture damaged, and a significant amount of valuable art work was destroyed.

Investigators say they believe more than one person is responsible.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 593–9132.