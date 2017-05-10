Demonstrators Gather to Protest Poliquin’s Vote to Repeal the Affordable Care Act

People gathered outside Congressman Bruce Poliquin’s Bangor office today to protest his vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The delivered hand-written messages on pink slips of paper to the Congressman’s desk.

They say the pink slips are to inform Poliquin that his vote may have cost him his job in 2018.

The Maine People’s Alliance says, “We know Mainers want more health care, not less. No amount of spin from Poliquin will change the fact that he’s wildly out of step with Mainers on this issue.”

Supporters of Poliquin and the new Health Care bill also attended the rally.

The Maine GOP issued a statement saying, “Congressman Poliquin took the necessary action to fix the rising costs of Obamacare and to ensure Mainer’s have options for affordable healthcare in the future.”