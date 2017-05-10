Democrats, Republicans Recommend Tweak To Minimum Wage Hike

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Democrats are supporting a Republican’s bill to tweak the voter-approved minimum wage hike.

The Legislature’s Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development Committee on Wednesday voted 11-2 to recommend a bill to once again allow employees to pay below-minimum wages for workers who make up the difference in tips.

Five Democrats on the committee voted in support of Republican Sen. Roger Katz’s bill.

Voters approved an increase in Maine’s minimum wage from $7.50 per hour to $12 an hour by 2020. Then, the wage would increase according to inflation. Tipped employees’ wages would reach the minimum wage by 2024.

The Legislature’s taxation committee voted along party lines on a Republican’s bill to eliminate the 3 percent surtax on portions of individual income above $200,000 that voters passed last November.