Cool, with Occasional Showers Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The upper level storm and its associated pool of cool aloft that has kept the conditions across Maine cool, mostly cloudy and at times showery the past few days will continue to control the weather throughout our region today and Thursday. Both today and Thursday will feature limited sunshine, occasional showers and much cooler than normal temps as the upper low slowly drifts off to our east. As the upper low slowly weakens and drifts east the conditions will slowly improve Friday and Saturday as high pressure north of New England tries to slip south towards Maine and brings our region somewhat brighter skies and slightly milder temps as we end the workweek and begin the weekend. On Mother’s Day a storm developing to our south may bring wet and cool conditions back to the part of the Pine Tree State as it slowly drifts north along the Eastern Seaboard. At this point in time it appears southern parts of Maine would likely see showers developing during the afternoon hours of mother’s Day, while northern parts of the state stay dry and somewhat milder.

Today: Variably cloudy, with a northerly breeze under 10 mph and rather cool, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday: More clouds than sun, with a few scattered showers and high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Friday: Mixed sun and clouds, with high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with possible showers south and high temps in the 50s to low 60s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist